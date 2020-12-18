It's confirmed: Crisis Staff relaxed measures. A new session on Monday?
Cultural institutions on the territory of Serbia will extend their working hours until 9 pm from Monday, December 21, it was confirmed in the relevant Ministry.Source: Tanjug
At the moment, the working hours of cultural institutions are limited to 5 pm.
All programs in cultural institutions are conducted in accordance with the epidemiological measures in force.
In the meantime, Belgrade daily "Blic" reported that a new session of the Crisis Staff was scheduled for Monday.