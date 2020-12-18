Society B92.net: Scandalous EU proposal - no vaccines for Serbia and the Balkans before May EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi has offered EU aid of 70m euros to procure vaccines for the region Source: B92 Friday, December 18, 2020 | 14:35 Tweet Share Depositphotos/jorisvo

The EU will procure Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be produced in larger quantities.



However, as we find out, the anger of everyone from the Western Balkans was caused by the news that the distribution of vaccines through the COVAX program, for which all countries paid 5 million dollars, will not start before May.



This means that the EU countries will perform almost complete vaccination of their population, so that only after that, the countries of the Western Balkans can start vaccinating their people.



As B92.net finds out, Serbia and Albania strongly opposed that, firmly demanding a change in the plan.