Society It's been confirmed: The import of Pfizer vaccine in Serbia approved Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia has given its consent for the import of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, December 18, 2020 | 11:32

On December 2, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted documentation for the registration of the coronavirus vaccine in Serbia, after which Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia began evaluating the documents and thoroughly studying all phases of testing, in order to confirm the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.



Immunization with the Pfizer vaccine has already begun on December 8 in Great Britain, and the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given permission for the emergency use of that vaccine.



The Pfizer vaccine is also part of the COVAX program.