Vučić announced: Opening of a new COVID hospital in Kruševac tomorrow PHOTO

The new COVID hospital in Krusevac will open tomorrow, announced the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.

Source: B92
Tanjug/Rade Prelić
Tanjug/Rade Prelić

He also posted drawings of children on the Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav" which will decorate the walls of the new hospital.

"Tomorrow we are opening a new COVID hospital in Kruševac, constructed in record time, and these wonderful drawings will adorn the walls of our hospitals.

I want to thank the children - the artists who made this week better for us. These are their drawings showing us how they see our joint fight against COVID-19 ", it is written on the profile "buducnostrsbijeav".

Society

Media: Crisis Staff brought new measures

According to media reports, members of the Crisis Staff have made a decision to extend the work of cultural institutions until 9 pm on Monday.

Society Friday, December 18, 2020 09:43 Comments: 0
.Foto: Getty Images,Sascha Schuermann
