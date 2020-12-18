Society Vučić announced: Opening of a new COVID hospital in Kruševac tomorrow PHOTO The new COVID hospital in Krusevac will open tomorrow, announced the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Friday, December 18, 2020 | 11:28 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rade Prelić

He also posted drawings of children on the Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav" which will decorate the walls of the new hospital.



"Tomorrow we are opening a new COVID hospital in Kruševac, constructed in record time, and these wonderful drawings will adorn the walls of our hospitals.



I want to thank the children - the artists who made this week better for us. These are their drawings showing us how they see our joint fight against COVID-19 ", it is written on the profile "buducnostrsbijeav".