Vučić announced: Opening of a new COVID hospital in Kruševac tomorrow PHOTO
The new COVID hospital in Krusevac will open tomorrow, announced the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.Source: B92
He also posted drawings of children on the Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav" which will decorate the walls of the new hospital.
"Tomorrow we are opening a new COVID hospital in Kruševac, constructed in record time, and these wonderful drawings will adorn the walls of our hospitals.
I want to thank the children - the artists who made this week better for us. These are their drawings showing us how they see our joint fight against COVID-19 ", it is written on the profile "buducnostrsbijeav".