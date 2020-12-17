Society The number of newly infected has dropped, 47 people have died During the previous 24 hours, 5.129 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. 47 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Aleksander Khitrov

17.460 people were tested.



There are currently 9.499 patients in hospitals, and 353 patients on respirators, which is 20 more than yesterday.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 287.730 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.



2.529 people died as a result of the disease. A total of 2.101.389 tests were performed. The Crisis Staff has scheduled a session for Friday morning. As the New Year's holidays approach, citizens are waiting to see if the measures will be relaxed or tightened.



Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon said this morning that the point of view of the medical and political part of the Crisis Staff differs, but he notes that they are part of the same Crisis Staff.



He said that the epidemiological curve is gradually flattening out.