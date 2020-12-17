Society "Your return is one of the best news for Serbia" PHOTO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked today with our prominent violinist Stefan Milenković, who decided to return to Serbia. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 14:04 Tweet Share Tanjug, Sava Radovanović

"Your return is one of the best news for Serbia," Aleksandar Vučić wrote to us on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" account on Instagram.



The star of the world classical music scene, violinist Stefan Milenković, said that after 30 years of international career, he continues his life in Serbia as a professor at the Academy of Arts in Novi Sad, thanks to the national platform "Serbia Creates" under the auspices of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.



Milenković is the creative ambassador of the national platform "Serbia creates" and his engagement in Serbia will be mostly related to Novi Sad.



"I will open a new concert hall in Novi Sad on January 13 with a streaming concert. I am happy for my pedagogical work with talented young people in Novi Sad. I will do my best to contribute as much as possible to the Novi Sad 2021 European Capital of Culture Foundation. I am also thrilled to be closer to Serbia with my wife and child", Milenković said last night in Dnevnik 2 of RTS.



Milenković started his career very early, performing with his first orchestra when he was only 6 years old. At the age of 10, he played at a Christmas concert in Washington, USA, for the then US President Ronald Reagan, and later his concerts were attended by Mikhail Gorbachev and John Paul II, among others.



Deeply committed to international humanitarian action in 2002, he received the "Lifting up the World With One Heart" Award for humanitarian activities. He has participated in numerous gala concerts under the auspices of UNESCO in Paris, with artists such as Placido Domingo, Lauren Mazel, Alexis Weissenberg and Yehudi Menuhin.



During the war in the early 1990s, he was the first children's ambassador to the Balkans. He is also dedicated to pedagogical work, in collaboration with Itzhak Perlman, he taught at the famous Juilliard Academy of Music in New York and the Perlman Music Program, before accepting the position of full professor of violin at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.



Since 2012, he has been a visiting professor at the Music Academy in Belgrade. As a musician of wide stylistic interests, Milenković performed with the rock band Gorillaz at the prestigious Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.



His numerous performances with the orchestra include concerts with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra, the Helsinki Philharmonic, the Belgrade Philharmonic, the Radio France Orchestra, the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the Aspen Chamber Orchestra, the Indianapolis, Mexico, Sao Paulo, Melbourne and Queensland Symphony Orchestras in Australia.