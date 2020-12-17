Society Kon: "Beware people, beware now"; "Crisis Staff sessions are not pleasant, but..." Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon stated that we are gradually coming to flattening of the epidemiological curve. Source: B92 Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 09:55 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"We are coming to a flattening of the curve. One needs to be careful, but here we are. We are now much more following hospitalizations and the difference between admissions and discharges that dropped to 130 yesterday. There are still more admissions than discharges. We need to understand that this is a situation for the health care system that can only be compared to a state of war", Kon said.



He adds that an earthquake will never create such a crisis situation as a pandemic. More precisely, no natural disaster will burden the health system like a pandemic.



Yesterday, a decision was made to increase the price of coronavirus testing.



"There was talk about the price of the PCR test a few months ago. There was no talk about the price at the session of the Crisis Staff", said Kon while being hosted on the morning program of TV Prva. He adds that he did not think about whether the increased cost of testing would reduce the number of people being tested. When it comes to tightening epidemiological measures, his answer was short.



"We'll see", Kon points out and adds that the point of view of the medical and political part of the Crisis Staff differs, but notes that they are part of the same Crisis Staff. "If someone thinks that the medical part of the Crisis Staff lives under some dictate, that is not true. The sessions themselves are not a pleasant event, but we are all on the same task. Some protect the economy of this country, some health. The medical and political part of the Crisis Staff view this situation but in the end the decision is jointly reached", Kon said, adding: "Beware people, beware now".



Dr Kon pointed out that some believe that COVID-19 will disappear. "It is theoretically possible, but I personally do not believe that it will happen," he said. Speaking of vaccines, Kon says that a vaccine is not a magic wand. "It is a product of the human mind, it will raise the collective immunity. But we will continue to live with that disease. It will last. For how long? We don't know", Dr Predrag Kon pointed out.