Society New measures explained; Ski centers must comply with the prescribed restrictions The celebration of St. Nicholas is approaching, as well as the New Year and Christmas. Europe is closing for the upcoming holidays. Will we do that, too? Source: B92 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 18:27

There are 9.400 people in hospitals in Serbia, the President of Serbia stated yesterday. Strict measures are in force, the effects of these measures are still expected.



Although the numbers of newly infected in the previous days are falling, the number that is published every day is still large, over 5.000. The biggest concern is the occupancy of hospital capacities, but also the upcoming holidays, when the coronavirus could additionally spread throughout Serbia.



The Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia, Tatjana Matić, stated today that the ski resorts will be closed if there are violations of epidemiological measures, as happened at the beginning of the season.



"We take the measures and recommendations of the Crisis Staff seriously and in order to preserve the health and lives of people, we are ready to take a sharp stance towards all those who do not implement these measures", Matic stated, as the Ministry announced.



She pointed out that after the intervention of the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, the situation improved in most destinations, but that in some places there is still a misunderstanding between guests and businessmen.

Ski resorts are not allowed to violate epidemiological measures

Foto: Depositphotos / feelphotoartz

