Crisis Staff session scheduled

A new session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus, at which new measures are expected to be adopted, will be held on Friday at 8 am, "Blic" reports.

TANJUG/ VLADA RS/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC
At this session, a decision could be made which will mitigate certain previously introduced measures. Primarily, those that refer to the working hours of shops, but also the premises of service activities, such as hair dressers.

At the moment, the Government is considering various options of possible measures, however, for now, nothing is known for sure.

The measures that were confirmed on Monday are in force until Friday, and on Friday they will decide on the measures that await us from this weekend. The possibility that the previous measures will be reduced is not excluded.

