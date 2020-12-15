Society Bujosevic again? The third competition in a row for the director of RTS received 15 applications, including the application of public service acting director, Dragan Bujošević. Source: Beta Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 09:47 Tweet Share

As Novosti writes, the deadline for submitting applications expired at midnight, and applications sent by mail are expected.



Bujošević also applied for the previous two competitions, with the fact that in the first competition his application was rejected as incomplete, while in the second competition he did not receive the required majority of votes of the members of the RTS Management Board.



In addition to Bujosevic, the applications were sent, among others, by RTS editor Vladimir Palikuca, external associate of the Public Service Vlada Rakic, journalist and former REM member Milos Rajkovic, assistant executive director for RTS development Tatjana Citic and retired journalist Svetislav Nedeljkovic.



Bujošević has been performing the function of acting general director of RTS since May 5, when his five-year mandate expired, and in the meantime, two vacancies were announced in which no new director general was elected.