Society The number of newly infected continues to fall, 49 people died In the last 24 hours, 4.932 cases of newly infected people were registered in Serbia. 49 people died. Source: B92 Monday, December 14, 2020 | 15:06 Tweet Share EPA/Sanjay Baid EPA/Sanjay Baid

15.765 people were tested.



There are 334 patients on respirators.



During the last 24 hours, more people were tested compared to the previous daily bulletin, but the number of infected people is smaller.



Still, the number of people in hospitals is growing. Currently, 8.842 people are hospitalized. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 271.364 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 2.380 people have died as a result of COVID-19. A total of 2.046.456 tests were performed. A session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for today, and new measures are expected, especially when it comes to entering Serbia.



Just to reiterate, the measures that were previously adopted are in force until December 15.