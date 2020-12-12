Society Less than 6.000 newly infected, 48 people died According to the latest information, 5.679 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 48 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, December 12, 2020 | 15:01 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/AP Photo/Lucas Dumphreys

8.744 people are hospitalzed, of which there are 318 patients on respirators.



48 people died today out of 16.886 tested for the last 24 hours.



Serbia tested total of 2.016.984 people since the outbreak of the epidemic, which is convincingly the highest in the region.



The coronavirus in Serbia took a total of 2.275 lives, so the mortality rate, according to new data, is 0.87 percent.



To reiterate, this weekend, as well as the previous one, measures of partial lockdown are in force in Serbia, that is, all facilities except the grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are closed until Monday at 5 o'clock.



The Crisis Staff held a session yesterday, but will inform the public about the new measures on Monday, December 14.



The new measures that were discussed concern the upcoming holidays, as well as the risk of a large influx of citizens to Serbia, in order to mark the celebrations and the beginning of the new year with their families.