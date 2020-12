Society More than 6.500 newly infected, 55 people died According to the latest information, the number of newly infected in Serbia is 6.534, while 55 people have died. Source: B92 Friday, December 11, 2020 | 17:30 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Francois Mori

There are 319 patients on respirators, and 8.667 of them were hospitalized.



In the last 24 hours, 19.826 samples were tested, and 2.000.098 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



255.758 cases have been confirmed so far and 2.227 people have died.



The mortality rate in Serbia is 0.87 percent.