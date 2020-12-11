Society Dramatic warnings: "The system is overburdened"; "We can't withstand it longer" VIDEO The Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Goran Stevanović, stated that the health care system of Serbia is "overstretched". Source: B92 Friday, December 11, 2020 | 14:35 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"The influx of patients, especially the severe ones, is huge. Is the number falling a little bit? One day it is a little smaller, one a little bigger, but the number is still too big," Stevanović said.



As he points out, we can only defeat this epidemic together.



"We have to accept that the virus is the one that pulls the strings, and we can only steer a little bit. I appeal once again to those who do not respect the measures and who think that the virus does not exist to respect the measures," he said.



Ivana Milošević, Deputy Director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Clinical Center of Serbia, also addressed the press.



"I don't want to scare anyone, but I don't have anything nice to say. The number of examinations on Infectious Diseases Clinic has been exceeding four hundred for days, although we appealed to patients to report to local clinics. The moment one patient is discharged, another is admitted," Milosevic said. She wondered "is it more important to go skiing or to be healthy".



"Respect the measures, we can't endure like this for a long time," she concluded.