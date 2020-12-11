Society The Crisis Staff decided - no new measures until Monday At today's session, Crisis Staff hadn't decided on new measures. They are still under consideration, the existing ones will remain in force until December 15. Source: RTS Friday, December 11, 2020 | 12:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

At today's session, the Crisis Staff discussed the epidemic situation and the possible introduction of new measures, considering that St. Nicholas, New Year's and Christmas holidays are imminent.



The measure of introducing mandatory quarantine and PCR test for Serbian citizens who would come from abroad was discussed, but the decision on that has not been made yet, RTS reports.



A new session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for Monday, after which it should be known which measures will be valid after December 15, until when the existing measures are in force.



The Crisis Staff will address the press conference today at 3 pm, and the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, will meet with the directors of the COVID hospitals. On the other hand, some media reported that already on Monday, the Crisis Staff will extend the already existing measures and introduce a mandatory negative PCR test, not older than 48 hours, for all those who enter Serbia.



Also, as it is added, it is not excluded that the measures will be additionally tightened, which will depend on the analysis of the current epidemiological situation.