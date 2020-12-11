Society Dr Nestorović: You try it on people, but not on mice. It makes me uncomfortable. Former member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branimir Nestorović, says that there are many unknown features about vaccines and that they have become a political issue. Source: B92 Friday, December 11, 2020 | 09:35 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

The first question that arose, as he said for TV Prva, is who will be vaccinated at all, because it is not known how many people have had coronavirus as asymptomatic cases.



"I don't know why it is said that the immunity of those who have got over COVID-19 is small, it is good. The second question is which vaccine, and that has become a political issue. We are talking about a huge number of vaccines, especially if it is two doses," Dr Nestorović said.



He explains that there are now four types of vaccines in the world - inactive, protein vaccines, vector-based vaccines, and RNA vaccines, which cause changes in the structure of our genes, that is the case with the last two types of vaccines, including Pfizer's.



When asked would he receive it if he had to, Nestoroic said that he would certainly not receive those two from the last group.



He reminds that already on the first day of vaccination in Great Britain, there were anaphylactic shocks, as a reaction.



According to him, in the study regarding the vaccine given in Britain, there is one part that particularly frightens him. "The effect on fertility is not known, because studies on animals, on mice, have not been completed. You give it to people, and you do not give it to mice first... that causes discomfort," he said.



Speaking about the numbers infected with the coronavirus in Serbia and the fact that our hospitals are full, Dr Nestorović says that there was great panic and fear among the citizens, and according to the latest data from this morning, the mortality rate from this virus is 0.26 percent.



"Hospitals are full because people are scared, they report sneezing," he said, adding that the public was alarmed by his recent statement regarding tests.



Even the WHO said that only people with high temperature and difficult breathing should be tested, Dr Nestorović pointed out, with a message to the citizens that there is no reason for panic and fear, and that we have many domestic, natural foods and teas in Serbia that strengthen immunity.