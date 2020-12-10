Society The black record continues - 7.393 newly infected, 56 people died In the last 24 hours, 7.393 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. 56 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 16:24 Tweet Share oto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Since the last daily bulletin, 21.799 people have been tested, since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1.980.277.



There are 323 patients on respirators, which is the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health announced today.



A total of 8.594 people are in hospital.



Since the beginning of the pandemic in Serbia, 249.224 people have been positively tested for coronavirus, and a total of 2.172 patients have died, while the mortality rate is 0.87 percent.



Epidemiologists in Serbia announce that the measures that are time-limited until December 15 could be extended. Let us remind you, during the weekend, the work of all facilities is banned, except for grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.



The Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus will be held tomorrow. The main point they will discuss is the arrival of our citizens from abroad to the country due to the upcoming holidays.