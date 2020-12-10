Society "If the measures had been introduced earlier, this would not have happened" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović stated that the members of the medical part of the Crisis Staff had previously proposed measures that are now in force. Source: Beta Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 08:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Jaroslav Pap Tanjug/Jaroslav Pap

His assessment is that they would have given results by now if they had been introduced in a timely manner.



"At the outbreak of the pandemic, we had a greater impact than now. We should know that the medical part of the Crisis Staff only proposes measures, and the final decision on the proposal that is forwarded to the Government is made by the Crisis Staff as a whole," Tiodorovic told Danas.



Tiodorovic, a member of the Crisis Staff, said the pandemic was not just a medical issue but also a social, psychological, economic and political one.



"We do not interfere in the economy, but we must respect it, because without the economy we will not be able to provide conditions for the health system to function. We will not be able to procure medicines, equipment, everything we need," Tiodorovic said.



He emphasized that the most important thing is to save lives, and "that can only be provided if the economy is functioning, at least with a reduced volume".



According to him, the current measures are limited to December 15, but they will probably be extended.



When asked about the measures for New Year's Eve, he answered that he did not think that curfew is the solution, expressing doubt that this measure would change anything, and that people should be allowed to buy gifts and celebrate the holiday with their families.



"However, it is not good for them to be in restaurants, at organized celebrations, in crowds. For us, the people who stood in lines in front of night clubs ended up in lines in front of infectious disease clinics together with their family members," Tiodorović said.