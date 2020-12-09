Society "Return to normal life is not possible before spring" WHO says that Serbia is at the top of the third wave of the epidemic, Minister Zlatibor Lončar explains whether that means that the curve will flatten out. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 20:04 Tweet Share Foto: Tv Prva

"Neither he nor anyone can judge, because it depends on how we behave," he says, adding:



"No assessment was correct, we have to respect the measures".



He also states for the news of TV Prva that the hospital in Batajnica is functioning excellently, that there are over 450 patients there and that they have been saving hundreds of lives there since Friday.



He says that the false news is that patients are driving in ambulances.



As he further states, the hospital also accepts citizens of another state.



He thanked all the medical workers.



"We have to be united if we want to win against COVID, and return to normal life, which cannot happen before spring. We are considering new measures," he explains.



He says that it is known that after the holidays, the situation will be more serious, if there is a celebration. As he says, neither cafes nor bars will work in the winter centers after 9 p.m.



When it comes to the vaccine, the minister says that the vaccine that will meet the conditions will be there, but whether a vaccine or a medicine will appear first - that is to be seen. According to him, we have to wait a few more weeks, so that our citizens can get a vaccine that is safe. "Some vaccines are being tested, some are waiting to be tested by others," he says.



As he says, the situation should be resolved by spring and the beginning of summer, meaning that we should enter the fall safely.