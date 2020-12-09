Society 0

"We'll get the vaccine against COVID-19 in the same time as EU members"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke at today's conference about the coronavirus pandemic in Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/bs
Foto: TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/bs

"Our numbers are still not falling, but we are still keeping health care and protection under control as much as possible. I am grateful to the doctors," says Vučić.

"Exactly when I look at the numbers, in Kraljevo it is as if everyone had been infected with COVID. The same goes for Trstenik," he added.

When it comes to vaccines, the president states that he talks to everyone.

"Bilaterally and according to the COVAX plan, we, as well as the EU members, will get the vaccine, maybe two or three days later," said Vučić. The hospital in Batajnica was finished at the right time, he continues.

"What is important is that the hospital in Serbia was built for the first time in four months. How do you expect everything to function perfectly after one or two days? But it saves lives," he explains.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Today 7,804 newly infected, 54 passed away

According to the latest data, 7.804 cases of coronavirus out of 22.316 tested have been registered in Serbia. 54 patients died.

Society Wednesday, December 9, 2020 15:02 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ JEROME FAVRE

Loncar confirmed

The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, stated today that the health system of Serbia has not collapsed. He confirmed that new measures are being considered.

Society Wednesday, December 9, 2020 11:55 Comments: 0
Tanjug/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

Nearly 8.000 newly infected, 57 people died

According to the latest information, 7.818 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia in the last 24 hours, while 57 people have died.

Society Tuesday, December 8, 2020 16:28 Comments: 0
EPA/Sanjay Baid
page 1 of 35 go to page