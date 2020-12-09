Society "We'll get the vaccine against COVID-19 in the same time as EU members" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke at today's conference about the coronavirus pandemic in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 18:47 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/bs

"Our numbers are still not falling, but we are still keeping health care and protection under control as much as possible. I am grateful to the doctors," says Vučić.



"Exactly when I look at the numbers, in Kraljevo it is as if everyone had been infected with COVID. The same goes for Trstenik," he added.



When it comes to vaccines, the president states that he talks to everyone.



"Bilaterally and according to the COVAX plan, we, as well as the EU members, will get the vaccine, maybe two or three days later," said Vučić. The hospital in Batajnica was finished at the right time, he continues.



"What is important is that the hospital in Serbia was built for the first time in four months. How do you expect everything to function perfectly after one or two days? But it saves lives," he explains.