Society Today 7,804 newly infected, 54 passed away According to the latest data, 7.804 cases of coronavirus out of 22.316 tested have been registered in Serbia. 54 patients died. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 15:02

There are 319 patients on respirators.



Just to reiterate, the Crisis Staff should hold a session in the coming days, and new measures are on the table.