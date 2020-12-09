Society Loncar confirmed The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, stated today that the health system of Serbia has not collapsed. He confirmed that new measures are being considered. Source: RTS, Tanjug Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

Loncar told RTS today that they are working on measures that will be introduced for people who come from abroad during the holidays, and pointed out that those measures will be adopted to protect the health system.



"We are working on what to do with the measures for people who want to come. We are aware that people do not come here to sit at home, because even where they live are the strictest measures. We will make a decision to protect our health system, because otherwise, it will not be able to endure", Loncar told RTS.



Loncar also said that he was not in favor of organizing New Year's celebrations.



He also pointed out that a solution must be found for the ski resorts to work with a third of their total capacities. "It is safe when you ski on the trail, but we have to find solutions for hotels, we have to provide that the measures are respected there," Loncar said.



He stated that no one is "blind" and that it is clear that the owners of certain cafes open bars for their team and in that way "cheat on themselves".



Speaking about the diverse attitudes and standpoints of the medical and political part of the Crisis Staff, Loncar said that doctors look at things from one angle, but also that there is a point of view according to which money should be earned by buying drugs and medical equipment and increasing salaries.



"Look at how many countries have experienced lockdown, that their economy has failed, and that they have not received any valid result. What we need is unity. Be patient so that we can win this battle with COVID-19," Loncar urged the people.



He stated that a small amount of vaccines will arrive by the end of the year because there are not enough of them, and that there will be enough of them only in the fall of next year, when we will be able to relax. "Until then, we have to be disciplined, we will fight hard till the summer," Loncar concluded.