Society "The situation's difficult, Serbia being second in Europe in terms of newly infected" The epidemiological situation in Serbia is difficult, Head of the World Health Organization Office in Serbia, Marijan Ivanuša said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 21:45

Ivanuša states that Serbia may now be at the top of the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic.



He told Tanjug that the growth of the number of new patients on a daily basis has slowed down, that this could be the peak of the third wave and that it will be seen by the end of the week.



"Regardless of whether we are at the top of the third wave, the situation is still very serious. We see between six and eight thousand new patients every day, and those are big numbers. We know that a large number of hospitalizations and a large number of deaths follow," Ivanusa said.



As he says, the situation can quickly get worse, and it is important to respect the measures that are in force.



"One should be careful, the situation is difficult and I see no reason to relax," he said, adding that the upcoming holidays present additional epidemiological risk.



Asked whether the measures should be further tightened, he said that we should wait a few days to see what effects the existing measures have had.



"Certainly, Serbia is now in second place in Europe in terms of the number of new cases per 100.000 inhabitants, just behind Georgia. There are several countries with a difficult situation, but Serbia, together with Georgia, is at the top in Europe," Ivanusa concluded.