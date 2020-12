Society Nearly 8.000 newly infected, 57 people died According to the latest information, 7.818 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia in the last 24 hours, while 57 people have died. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 16:28 Tweet Share EPA/Sanjay Baid

There are 289 patients on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 20,514 samples were tested, and a total of 1,936,157 since the beginning of the epidemic.



So far, 2.062 people have died with a mortality rate of 0.88 percent, while out of 1.936.027 people tested, 219.652 were positive for COVID-19.