Society More than 6.500 newly infected According to the latest data, the presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 6.557 people in the last 24 hours. 56 of them died. Source: B92 Monday, December 7, 2020 | 16:23

15.697 people were tested.



There are 283 patients on respirators.



Earlier, epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon, said that the endurance of the system is reaching its limits.