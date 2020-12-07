Society Kon: It is unlikely that there won't be any measures for the New Year holidays The endurance of the system is on the edge, epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon, said. Source: B92 Monday, December 7, 2020 | 13:30 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

We will see the results this week. In Belgrade, it can be seen that the number of newly infected is starting to decrease slightly, but it should be clear that it is still at a high level. A large number of Belgraders are being treated outside Belgrade, regardless of the COVID hospital in Batajnica being opened. The endurance of the system is at its limits", Dr Predrag Kon said.



As he further states, preparations are needed for the arrival of our people from abroad.



"They will have to be in quarantine and self-isolation. That will be discussed at the next meeting", he explains.



Kon also believes that closing the borders is difficult, but that the medical part of the Crisis Staff will not mind if it is a state measure. He also emphasizes that it is unlikely that there will be no measures for the New Year's holidays.



In addition, he states that we are at the peak now, and that Belgrade was at the peak in the previous two weeks. "My opinion is that if we are not able to understand this situation, then the state must simply accept to close everything, facing total lockdown," he added.



His message is that we will get out of all this, and at this moment, the smartest thing is to wear masks, keep your distance and use disinfectants.

"Fewer patients with lighter clinical pictures"

"There are fewer and fewer patients with lighter clinical pictures, and the number of patients is large", Dr Goran Stevanović said after the meeting of the directors of the COVID hospitals.



"The situation is like last weekend, only we have a hospital in Batajnica," Dr Goran Stevanović said.



As he further states, the contracted persons in all COVID hospitals are networked and each individual patient has been announced, so it is known exactly how many places there are left.



"It can always happen that the last place is filled, but we try to prevent that," he concluded.