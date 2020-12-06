Society Today 5,809 newly infected, 58 people died According to the latest data, 5.809 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia, out of 14.486 tested. 58 people have died. Source: B92 Sunday, December 6, 2020 | 15:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIC/bs

There are 278 patients on respirators.



It should be reminded that due to the extremely difficult situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Serbia, shopping malls, stores, bookmakers, gambling houses, children's playrooms, hairdressing and beauty salons are closed today, and will be closed until 5 am on Monday.