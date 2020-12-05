Society Nearly 7.000 newly infected According to the latest data, 6.903 citizens in Serbia tested positive, out of 18.232 tested. 57 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, December 5, 2020 | 15:26 Tweet Share EPA/Andrej Cukic EPA/Andrej Cukic

There are 279 patients on respirators.



It should be reminded that due to the difficult situation with the coronavirus in Serbia, shopping malls, stores, bookmakers, casinos, children's playrooms, hairdressing and beauty salons, are not open until Monday at five o'clock in the morning.