Society "Prva Theme": "If you show respect to the disease, you have a good chance" Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Goran Stevanović, stated those who "respect the disease" have a good chance of coping with COVID-19 relatively easy. Source: B92 Friday, December 4, 2020 | 22:29

"I would be more surprised if I got sick at the beginning. When I got sick, we learned a lot. If you respect the disease and do everything in the protocol, you have a good chance," Stevanovic said, adding that no one is immune to this disease.



Professor Dr Danica Grujicic agreed with her colleague, stating that she respected the disease when she was infected in August.



"Vitamin C and vitamin D according to the recommendations. I also drank diclofenac, which was good for my muscles," she said.



Stevanović stated that every morning in the Infectious Diseases Clinic, there is an excessive number of patients who needed extra beds.



"Honestly, there was no fear that we would end up with no beds to accommodate all the patients that needed hospitalization", he added.