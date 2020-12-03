Society The President of Serbia is addressing the public tonight The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the public tonight at 9:15 p.m. Source: B92 Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 12:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Georgi Licovski

As announced on the Instagram profile of "Budućnostsrbijeav", the president will talk about the construction of COVID hospitals in Serbia.



"I am proud of our workers and our country, which built a magnificent hospital in Batajnica in just four months. The only goal of each of us was and remains to save people's lives in the most difficult conditions of coronavirus infection. I'm sorry and sometimes I can't believe it that there are people and media who do not rejoice in the success of their country, who do not rejoice in anything that Serbia is doing in the fight against the coronavirus, but see their main collaborator and ally in a vicious virus", Vučić said and added that he would answer tonight to all the untruths about the price of the square meters of our newly built hospitals.