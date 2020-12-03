Society This is the list that the Government adopts today, followed by the lockdown Today, the Government of Serbia should adopt the new measures proposed by the Crisis Staff Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 08:44 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

One of them will be that catering facilities and facilities of service activities can only work until 5 pm on weekdays, while they will not work at all for the weekends. After being adopted by the government, the measures will take effect on Friday.



The new measures, which the government will adopt today, are:



- grocery stores can be open every day until 9 pm, including weekends;



- pharmacies, petrol stations for refueling and food delivery by courier can work indefinitely, seven days a week; - Theaters and cinemas can be open every day until 5 pm, including weekends; - markets can work regularly on weekdays, and on weekends from 6 am to 3 pm. - Catering and trade companies, restaurants, cafes and bars, clubs, shopping malls, playrooms, bookmakers, shops and all other sales facilities, beauty and hairdressing salons, beauty salons, fitness centers, gyms, spas and swimming pools can work on weekdays until 5 pm, and on weekends they cannot work at all (from Friday at 5 pm to Monday at 5 am).



This additionally reduced the working hours by one hour on working days, with a ban on working on weekends.