Society "I bear personal responsibility decisively, so do you, I hope you're aware of that" Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon spoke again via his Facebook profile this time, among other things, about personal responsibility. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 14:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC / nr

He addressed the members of the association "United against COVID", to whom he said that they should continue with the criticism, and that the time for reconsideration of responsibility is yet to come.



"As for my personal responsibility, I bear it unwaveringly and I am ready to answer all the questions after the end of the epidemic. What we are experiencing presents a historical struggle to save the lives of the population of Serbia. Many of you are taking part in that struggle and I listen to you with respect. Unfortunately, there are some political games going on, including some criticisms that I reject. It should be understood that you also bear a huge responsibility at this time and I hope that you are fully aware of that, that you will accept it and bear it when the time for revision comes", Kon wrote.