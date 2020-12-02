Society Media: The patient collapsed and died while waiting in the COVID clinic in Vranje According to the Belgrade media, one patient who was waiting in a COVID ambulance in Vranje for an examination, collapsed and died. Source: Blic, Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 14:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Sascha Schuermann

The news, as it is stated, was unofficially confirmed to Blic, and Novosti wrote that it was a man who said a couple of times that he was not feeling well and just collapsed on the floor, and the doctor on duty who came to the scene reported the case to the police.



According to the results of the antigen test, he was not positive for coronavirus. The media also reported the allegations of the doctors who denied that the patient had died in the hallway.



Patients were asked to leave the building.



In the last twenty days, there has been a lot of pressure on the COVID ambulance in Vranje. Only yesterday, 276 examinations were performed in the COVID ambulance in Vranje.