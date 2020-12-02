Society Alarming situation in schools: Thousands of infected students and teachers Minister Branko Ružić presented data on the number of infected students and employees in the educational system. Source: RTS Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 12:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/belchonock

He added that the data comes from the "Trampoline" Institute of Public Health.



Branko Ruzic, being hosted in RTS, said that the educational system is not a place where the transmission of the coronavirus virus takes place.



In preschool institutions, 126 children and 1.357 employees were infected, out of a total of 30.200 employees, says the minister.



He states that 2.321 students out of 524.000 were infected in primary schools, i.e. 2.882 employees out of almost 70.000.



When it comes to high schools, he says that 2.151 students out of 245.000 and 1.164 employees out of 35.400 were infected.



From Monday, all students, except for elementary school students from 1st to 4th grade, switched to online classes.



Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović told RTS that younger elementary school students are the only ones who go to school because there is evidence that in the age up to ten, children do not have a receptor necessary for the virus to bind to the cell.



"It is a very important fact that led us to make such a decision", Tiodorović explains.