Society The United Kingdom has approved the use of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve the use of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus. Source: B92, Tanjug, Jutarnji.hr Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 10:00

According to the BBC, the British regulator MHRA announced that the vaccine, which according to the latest data has an efficiency of 95% in protection against COVID-19, is safe for distribution.



The media states that immunization of priority groups of people could start in a few days.



The United Kingdom has ordered 40 million doses, and since everyone should receive two doses, that will be enough for 20 million of its citizens. Another 10 million doses will be available soon.