Society Black record set again - the largest number of newly infected and tested in Serbia In the last 24 hours, a record 7.999 cases of coronavirus were recorded out of 22.837 tested. 48 people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 16:27

This is the largest number tested and infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.



There are 269 patients on respirators.



It should be reiterated that the new restrictive measures proposed by the Crisis Staff should be confirmed at the session of the Government of Serbia on Thursday. The measures will be valid from Friday.



According to the latest data, 7.368 people infected with coronavirus were hospitalized in Serbia, which is the highest since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Hospital capacities are rapidly filling up every day, and patients from Belgrade are already being sent to other parts of Serbia, because the health system does not withstand such an influx of patients.



Every day, new hospitals enter the COVID system, and epidemiologists warn that the situation is catastrophic.



According to all data, November was the most difficult month since the beginning of the epidemic, and all records for the number of infected, hospitalized and deceased were surpassed.



For the sake of comparison, at the top of the second wave, the biggest burden on the health system was on July 15 - 4.858.



In the third way, that number was reached already in the middle of November, i.e. on November 17, when 4.963 people were in the hospital.



A total of 1.604 patients have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, official data show, and the mortality rate is 0.91 percent.



The authorities expect that the upcoming week will be very difficult in the whole of Serbia, and they appeal for responsible behavior, which means, above all, avoiding contacts, wearing masks, as well as respecting all anti-epidemic measures.