Society It's been decided: New measures from Friday At the session in the Government of Serbia on Thursday, the new restrictive measures proposed by the Crisis Staff should be confirmed, Belgrade media write. Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Restrictive measures that will be valid from Friday mean that catering and trade companies, restaurants, cafes and bars, clubs, shopping malls, playrooms, bookmakers, shops and all other stores will be able to work on weekdays until 5 pm, while on weekends they will not work at all - from Friday at 5 pm to Monday at 5 am.



Grocery stores can be open every day until 9 pm, including weekends, and theaters and cinemas until 5 pm, including weekends. Pharmacies, petrol stations (refueling) and food delivery by courier can work indefinitely, seven days a week.



Theaters and cinemas can be open every day until 5 pm, including weekends, while markets can be open on weekdays and on weekends from 6 am to 3 pm.