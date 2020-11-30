Society The head of WHO Serbia said at least one thing is positive The director of the WHO Office in Serbia, Marijan Ivanuša, estimated that the rate of deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Serbia is decreasing. Source: Beta, RTS Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 09:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Oliver Hoslet

Hosted by the Radio Television of Serbia, Ivanuša assessed that pressure on hospitals, especially on intensive care units, can be expected in the coming weeks as well.



"I hope that the peak of this wave will arrive as soon as possible," said the head of the WHO Office in Serbia, and assessed that a "difficult" December is ahead, especially for health workers.



He added that Serbia is "intensively" preparing for the arrival of the vaccine.



"More vaccines mean that the amount will be higher because in the beginning, it will not be enough for everyone, so priorities are set. With the vaccine and public health measures, I believe that we can bring the epidemic under control," Ivanuša concluded.