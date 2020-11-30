Society 6.224 newly infected, 55 people died In the last 24 hours, 6,224 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, out of 17,093 tested. Source: B92 Monday, November 30, 2020 | 17:17 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there are 7.368 patients in hospitals.



55 people died. There are 253 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 175.438 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 1.604 people have died.



So far, 1.777.582 samples have been tested. The mortality rate is 0.91 percent. The session of the Crisis Staff in its full composition, at which the situation with the coronavirus was analyzed, ended after a little over an hour.



The medical part of the Crisis Staff ended the session, which lasted a bit longer in order to more precisely define the proposal of new measures. There are no official new measures.