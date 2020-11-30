Society Serbia could get a law on same-sex partnership very soon VIDEO By the end of the year, laws on gender equality and same-sex partnership will be prepared. Source: Tanjug, prva Monday, November 30, 2020 | 14:32 Tweet Share Carl Court/Staff/Getty images

This was announced by the Minister of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, Gordana Čomić, as a guest on the morning program of TV Prva.



She said on TV Prva that a dialogue on the law on same-sex partnership will be opened in December and that a working group is being formed, and that the two laws could be in the parliamentary procedure before the spring of next year.



"It is not a regulation against the majority, but a regulation by which a distinct minority in society exercises their rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the Law on Anti-Discrimination," Comic said.



Asked what the debate on that regulation would look like, she said that it would be a dialogue with civil society, with the profession, a dialogue within the government, as well as with MPs.



"I am aware that every anti-discrimination regulation is a problem for society because it forces you to ban behavior based on prejudice. Every anti-discrimination regulation is difficult to be implemented in society," says Comic.



She said that she will also talk to people who strongly oppose the law.