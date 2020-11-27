Society "Serbia is among the leading countries in terms of the number of infected" VIDEO Head of the WHO office in Serbia, Marijan Ivanuša, stated that Serbia is among the leading countries in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus. Source: Tanjug, prva Friday, November 27, 2020 | 12:25 Tweet Share Printskrin TV Prva/ arhiva

As he said in the morning program of TV Prva, only Georgia, Andorra and Luxembourg are ahead of us.



According to Ivanusa, the situation is serious, but it remains to be seen whether the tougher measures will yield results.



As he said, the measures do not yield optimal results, but that is better than not having them at all.



Ivanuša also estimated that the epidemiological situation will not improve until mid-December.



"We will see in a week what results the measures will give. Slovenia has implemented stricter measures, but the numbers are not much better. They have reached flattening of the curve and expansion has stopped, but the numbers are not significantly better, i.e. they have not started to decrease", he concluded.