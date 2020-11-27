Society "Kon's paradox": If the number of dead exceeds 100, the curve flattens Crisis Staff member, Dr Predrag Kon, stated this morning that if the number of deaths from coronavirus in Serbia exceeds 100, it would mean flattening the curve Source: Blic Friday, November 27, 2020 | 11:11 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

He explained in the morning program on "Pink" television that it was a "paradox".



Kon explained that paradox with the fact that death comes three or four weeks after the infection, and by then the situation in our country may improve, when it comes to the number of infected people.



"We can expect these measures to be effective in the next two weeks. But the numbers are still very high, so there will be an improvement in December. In December we will see that improvement in numbers, but mortality rate may remain high", said Dr. Kon, as reported by" Blic".



Kon explained this dramatic increase in numbers due to non-compliance with measures due to general distrust.



"Rational fear causes caution and therefore respect for the mask. If everyone wore masks, at least 95 percent, we could live normally and not talk about lockdown. When masks are worn just over 60 percent, then we have this situation. When the irrational fear spreads, then panic starts, which is bad. Now it is important to tell the truth, to spread the truth. Not through bombastic headlines that give the impression of inciting panic", he said, adding that "the sudden rise we are experiencing is a consequence of disbelief in the virus existence".



Asked whether it is possible that this situation will be resolved in two years with the vaccination against COVID, Dr Kon said that collective immunization is a very complex process.



"In relation to the possibility of vaccinating the entire population, I don't know by what parameters it was said. Such collective vaccination is carried out successively because vaccine doses will arrive in parts. There is also a big logistics to carry it all out.



The vaccine will be given to the priority groups first, and then those who want to", the epidemiologist said.



He further explained that those who already have antibodies are in principle protected of coronavirus, but that they can be immunized because during the collective vaccination, when the time comes, it will not be checked who has antibodies and who does not.