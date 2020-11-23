Society More than 5.000 newly infected, 38 people died According to the latest information, 5.067 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 38 people have died. Source: B92 Monday, November 23, 2020 | 16:19 Tweet Share Depositphotos/alexeynovikov

In the last 24 hours, 15.601 samples were tested, and there are currently 216 patients on respirators.



Presently, 6.329 people are hospitalized, and the mortality rate is 0.98 percent.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1.638.709 people have been tested, and a total of 126.187 cases have been registered.



The Government of Serbia adopted seven new measures, which will come into force on Tuesday, November 24.