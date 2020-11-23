Society Crisis Staff session in Belgrade finished: here's how public transport will function Belgrade Crisis Staff decided to introduce changes in the city transport in Belgrade, and especially in the rush hour. Source: Blic Monday, November 23, 2020 | 12:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

As "Blic" finds out, the city traffic will not be suspended, and the time of the so-called rush hour is being extended, when the number of vehicles will be increased, the Belgrade Crisis Staff decided today.



According to that Belgrade daily, instead of the previous rush hour, which lasted from 3 pm to 5 pm, when the maximum number of vehicles was included, in the future it will be extended and will last from 3 pm to 8 pm.