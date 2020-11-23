Society Tiodorovic: If you were planning a trip, forget about it Crisis Staff member, epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović, said that the situation is expected to improve after December 1, yet everything depends on the people. Source: B92, Blic Monday, November 23, 2020 | 08:40 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva/ arhiva

It takes 10 days to two weeks to see the results of the measures, and we still cannot see the effects of the measures that came into force on Tuesday. This Tuesday, November 24, new measures await us, and the effects of everything will be visible if people adhere to all measures and recommendations.



As epidemiologist Tiodorović said, the period until December 1 is quite sufficient to show in which direction the measures will be taken further, and it is always possible to tighten the measures.



"Until the vaccine arrives, we must be aware that the virus is around us, and even when the vaccine appears, we cannot expect to be protected immediately because it is impossible to vaccinate the entire population at once, so it takes time to normalize, and that will happen until the end of next year", Tiodorović points out.



He added that if people want to return to normal, they must behave responsibly and appropriately.



"If you have planned a trip, anywhere, especially around the New Year, forget about it, postpone everything. If we want to return to normal, if we want to suppress the virus, we must behave responsibly and appropriately, all without exception. As far as we are concerned, we need it, but it also takes time for that", the epidemiologist and a member of the Crisis Staff emphasized.



Tiodorovic explained why it was requested to move the winter break.



"This upward trend will continue in the coming days, but after that we expect to have a slight decline by the end of the month, and in December there will be a slowdown in growth and slow calming down. There will be new peaks, so I suggested that the winter break move from February, for the period of December, from December 20 to January 20, because that will include both Orthodox and Catholic holidays", Professor Tiodorović explained to "Blic".