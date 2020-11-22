Society Patriarch Irinej laid to rest at Temple of Saint Sava VIDEO / PHOTO Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej was laid to rest in the crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava in Vracar Source: B92 Sunday, November 22, 2020 | 14:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ZORAN ZESTIC/ bs

A liturgy was served in the central part of the temple, where the body of Patriarch Irinej was exhibited. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Bosnia, Hristozom, served the liturgy, which was attended by the bishops and 16 priests.



Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s tripartite Presidency, Milorad Dodik, attended the ceremony and gave speeches.



The body of the 45th head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, was lowered into the tomb in the crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava, built during his lifetime.



He is the first Serbian patriarch to rest in that place, and it is planned that other patriarchs will be buried in the Temple of Saint Sava in the future.