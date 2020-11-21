Society Black numbers from Serbia - record number of patients on respirators In the last 24 hours, there are 5.774 newly infected in Serbia, while 28 people died Source: B92 Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 23:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ bs

16.938 people were tested.



There are 209 patients on respirators, which is the highest number since the outbreak of the epidemic.



6.071 patients were hospitalized.



With today's 28, the number of deaths in Serbia has risen to 1.168, and the mortality rate is 1.01 percent.



The total number of registered cases of coronavirus in Serbia is 116.125.



To date, Serbia has tested a total of 1.610.219 people.



It should be reiterated that the Government of Serbia adopted seven new measures earlier today, in accordance with the recommendations of the Crisis Staff. The new measures will take effect on Tuesday, November 24.



Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar said that the basic problem of the health system is the lack of hospital beds, especially in Belgrade.



"We agreed to free a number of beds in Belgrade for patients with heavy symptoms. Lighter patients will go to Niška Banja, and to temporary hospitals in Niš and Kragujevac respectively", he concluded.