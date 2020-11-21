Society Orthodox believers say goodbye to Patriarch Irinej in the Temple of Saint Sava After the commemoration of the late Serbian Patriarch Irinej, the priests read the Holy Gospels over the deathbed, which they will do throughout day and night. Source: B92 Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 13:13 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG /AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Orthodox believers, respecting epidemiological measures, pay their respects to the deceased head of the Serbian Orthodox Church.



In accordance with the recommendations of the Crisis Staff and all epidemiological measures, it will not be possible to kiss the body of the patriarch, and the faithful can only approach a few meters from the deathbed in the center of the temple, since they are separated by screens. The coffin is completely closed, but it is covered with glass in the part of the head and chest.



The body of Patriarch Irinej will be in the crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava until Sunday at 9, when a requiem liturgy will be served.



In the continuation of the Holy Liturgy, a mass will be served and the body of the patriarch will be buried in the crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava.



The Bishop of Bačka Irinej will address the funeral of Patriarch Irinej on Sunday, and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will speak on behalf of the state.



The protocol of the funeral envisages that the Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, will also speak.



The patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Irinej, passed away on Friday at 7.07 am from COVID-19 related complications.