Society Crisis Staff press conference canceled The press conference of the Crisis Staff scheduled for 3 pm has been canceled. Friday, November 20, 2020

According to the media, the Crisis Staff will inform the public about its decisions through a statement.



As of this morning, the entire pulmonology and thoracic surgery of the Clinical Center of Serbia have been turned into the COVID system, said the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar.