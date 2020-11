Society Vučić on the occasion of the death of the patriarch: It was an honor for me On the occasion of the death of Patriarch Irinej, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić wrote on his Instagram profile: I was honored to know you. Source: B92 Friday, November 20, 2020 | 09:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File

"I was honored to know you. People like you never leave...", Vučić wrote.